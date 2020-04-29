One Oklahoma student to receive free wisdom teeth extraction procedure

Live Now
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans, including college students, work to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of local surgeons is working to help an Oklahoma student.

For the second year, the oral surgeons at Oral Surgery Specialists of Oklahoma are launching their ‘Wisdom for Wisdom’ community initiative.

The program provides one deserving student with free wisdom teeth extractions to help offset their college expenses.

“With the recent abrupt yield to our economy, we are thinking about the local students in our community now more than ever, and want to help alleviate their financial burdens anyway we can,” Dr. Robert Bryan said. “We believe everyone has the right to an education, and it is sad to see some people forego because they don’t have the means to afford tuition or textbooks. We are excited to help ease the financial burden for local students and help make a difference in our community.”

To apply, students will watch a video about the procedure, take a short quiz, and submit a 250-word essay about what they learned.

Students can apply for the program online until May 28.

