OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One woman has been arrested after crashing a stolen car at the intersection of W Britton Road and Broadway Extension Hwy on Tuesday afternoon.

Crash at W Britton Road and Broadway Extension Hwy. Photo courtesy KFOR.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says they received a call about a suspicious car sitting in a parking lot. As police pulled up to the car, the female driver of the vehicle sped off and almost immediately crashed into another car.

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody. The other driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.