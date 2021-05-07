One person arrested after slow-speed chase through Oklahoma City, police find weapons in car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after slow-speed chase throughout the metro Friday.

It started when officers tried to stop the driver for not having tags on his car.

He eventually stopped in a parking lot near 63rd and May and appeared to argue with officers and tie some sort of clothing to his head before he drove off again.

Police say the whole time, the driver was actually following speed limit and even stopped for stoplights.

“How interesting, that’s very odd,” Randi Haley, who was shopping near where the driver eventually stopped, said.

“Just to see that it was an actual [slow] speed chase over here is kind of different, it’s different,” Makaylah Fleming, another shopper said.

The driver eventually pulled into a Walmart Neighborhood Market in The Village, where he was arrested after brief confrontation with officers.

Shoppers walking out saw the scene.

“To see something like this, I’m very, very surprised, just coming here, grabbing a couple of things and I was just like, ‘oh wow, there’s a lot going on,'” Fleming said.

“It’s a little bit scary, to being my neighborhood and I really not want to go in that direction,” Beverly Ogle, another shopper, said.

When searching the car, police discovered a rifle, handgun, and ammunition in the trunk.

The whole ordeal was a surprise to many.

“I’m stunned, I mean it was right down the street from where I live and it’s pretty dramatic,” Haley said.

“It’s not normal because I live around here so it’s rarely anything that happens over here,” Fleming said.

The suspect was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail, and the car was towed.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

“That’s a good relief,” Haley said.

The suspect has not been identified yet. It’s not clear what charges he could face.