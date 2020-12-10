One person critically injured in Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person critically injured.
Police were called to Brookwood Village Apartments in the 9400 block of South Shartel Avenue Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the scene regarding a stabbing, but when they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officials told KFOR that the man suffered critical injuries.
Police have not yet provided information on whether a suspect was identified or apprehended.
