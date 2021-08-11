One person dead after northeast Oklahoma City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting near N.E. 25th and Rhode Island.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body lying in the street.

So far, the victim has not been identified.

At this point, there is no word on any potential suspects or a motive in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter