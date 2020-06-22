One person dead after shooting near Juneteenth celebration in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say one person is dead after a shooting that happened near the Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

The event was positive and family-friendly, but things took a turn around 11 p.m.

In a matter of seconds, people went from enjoying music and socializing to running from the sound of gunshots.

Police say a man was shot and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

David Robinson, who was at the Juneteenth event earlier in the night, says he’s grateful he left with his kids before the chaos started.

“Outside, everything was nice. Then later I woke up and heard they had a shooting. Fortunately, I wasn’t there,” he said. “[I thought] how close that I was there. Not only that, with everything that’s going on here in the world, that’s not a nice sign, something like that to happen.”

Sheri Dickerson, the executive director of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter addressed the event on Facebook Live, saying many people are heartbroken and in disbelief.

“The officers are saying it was not related to the Juneteenth celebration. However, all of us are saddened and sending prayers and condolences to the family of the person who transitioned into the ancestral tribe last night,” she said. She urged the community to move forward with strength.

“We are an enduring people, we persevere, we rise, and we will continue to do so,” she said. “Black lives matter, but one still was lost,” Robinson said.

Police say no one is in custody at this time. They are expected to release more information on Monday.