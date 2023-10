OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened near SW 15th St. and MacArthur Blvd. around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police say one person was hit by a vehicle and passed away. It is reported that the driver stayed on scene with authorities.

The area has been closed off as crews tend to the the roadway. Traffic is being diverted around the scene.