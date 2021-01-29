One person in critical condition after shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police were called to the area of S.W. 44th and Walker following a reported shooting late Thursday night.

Investigators say the victim was walking when he got into an argument with two people in a truck. At some point, the man was shot in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to stop the bleeding until paramedics could arrive.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

