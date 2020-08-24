One person in critical condition after shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.

Investigators say two people were arguing inside the store when a clerk asked them to leave.

Officials say they continued to argue outside until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

Authorities say they are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter