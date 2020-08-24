One person in critical condition after shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.
Investigators say two people were arguing inside the store when a clerk asked them to leave.
Officials say they continued to argue outside until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.
Authorities say they are still searching for the suspect.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Photos: Large trove of ancient Islamic gold coins unearthed in Israel
- Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Laura and Marco
- Three officers shot during ambush in Prince George’s County, Maryland
- Residents at Center of Family Love see family, friends for first time during parade
- Woman declared dead found alive inside Detroit funeral home