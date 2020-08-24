One person in critical condition after shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.

Investigators say two people were arguing inside the store when a clerk asked them to leave.

Officials say they continued to argue outside until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

Authorities say they are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES: