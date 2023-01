STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police Department says one person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Stillwater.

Stillwater police say that alleged attacker Tyler Tannebaum walked away from the scene on “South Duncan” Monday evening. Tannebaum was tracked down at a home nearby where police say they had to use a stun gun on Tannebaum due to his refusal to follow orders.

Tyler Tannebaum, Photo courtesy Oklahoma County Jail

Police officials also confirm a dog was found inside the home dead from several stab wounds.