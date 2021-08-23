One person injured after being hit by boat at Oklahoma lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after an accident on Broken Bow Lake.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, emergency crews were called to an accident on Broken Bow Lake, just north of the dam.

Investigators say a 43-year-old Midwest City man on a Seadoo was attempting to spray water on two people on a tube behind a Pontoon boat.

Officials say the man sped up beside the Pontoon boat and cut in front of the boat. He turned sharply and threw himself off of the Seadoo and directly into the path of the Pontoon boat.

As a result, the boat hit the man.

The victim was rushed to a Texas hospital in critical condition with multiple external and internal injuries.