OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR) – One person was injured after being hit by a car on Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a hit-and-run near S.E. 44th and S. Eastern.

Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries.

So far, there’s no description of a suspect or vehicle.