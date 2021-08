OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of an accident in Bricktown.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported hit-and-run.

Investigators say a person riding a scooter was hit by a car by the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Tesla leaving the scene of the crash.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.