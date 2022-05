LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a plane crashed in rural Logan County.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a possible plane crash in the town of Marshall.

When paramedics got to the scene, they realized that one person was injured.

At this point, it is not known how many people were on board the Piper, which is registered out of Washington.

So far, it is unclear what caused the crash.