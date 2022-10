MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was rushed to the hospital late Sunday night following a shooting.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say a fight broke out, which resulted in the victim being shot.

So far, no suspect information has been released.