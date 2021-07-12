One person injured in Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a burning apartment near S.W. 59th and McKinley.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring from a single upstairs apartment.

Initial reports indicate that fire crews were able to rescue one person from one of the apartments.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured, but could not elaborate on the extent of that victim’s injuries.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.