One person injured in shooting at metro motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a metro motel.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn motel, located near S.E. 29th and I-35.

Investigators say one person was shot in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, there is no description of a suspect.