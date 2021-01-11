One person injured in shooting at metro motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a metro motel.
Around 5 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn motel, located near S.E. 29th and I-35.
Investigators say one person was shot in the stomach. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this point, there is no description of a suspect.
