One person injured in shooting at Plaza Inn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a metro motel.
Around 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn, located near I-35 and Prospect.
Investigators say a man was shot at the motel and ran into the courtyard, where he collapsed.
At this point, there is no word on the victim’s injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins
- Presiding justice: RBG officiates family friend’s wedding
- ODOT: Oklahoma highways impacted by flooding
- Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
- Newborn of pregnant woman killed after being hit by SUV in California goes home with dad