One person injured in shooting at Plaza Inn

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a metro motel.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Plaza Inn, located near I-35 and Prospect.

Investigators say a man was shot at the motel and ran into the courtyard, where he collapsed.

At this point, there is no word on the victim’s injuries.

