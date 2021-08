OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was injured in a shooting overnight in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 83rd and Sooner Rd.

Investigators say a woman shot a man in the shoulder during an argument at the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and authorities say the suspect in the shooting is cooperating.