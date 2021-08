OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported assault at an apartment near S.W. 17th and Independence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one person had been stabbed.

The victim is expected to be OK.

At this point, investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.