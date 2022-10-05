OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was killed after being hit by a car late Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian near N.W. 112th and County Line Rd.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say two people were walking in the street when a car approached them.

Officials say they were wearing dark colored clothing, making them hard to see.

The driver said they only saw one person and swerved, hitting the other.

Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.