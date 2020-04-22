One person killed by tornado in Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A person has died as a result of the tornado in Madill, according to Marshall County Emergency Management.

The tornado touched down in Madill, but the storms have left the area.

The tornado went directly through Madill from west-southwest to east-northeast and caused extensive damage.

News 4 received reports that the tornado damaged the Walmart in Madill.

The J&I Company on the southwestern edge of Madill was also hit hard by the tornado.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

Screenshot of first tornado in Madill, OK

Video from viewer, Chris Hood of the Madill tornado. One person has lost their life tonight.

This tornado just went through Madill, OK. Emergency management checking for damage and injuries!

Storms are now east of Madill, pushing to the east at 30-35 miles per hour.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said there was also a tornado in Springer, Okla., at around 4:20 p.m.

Several parts of Oklahoma were on high alert Wednesday afternoon, placed under both Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

The National Weather Service in Norman posted radar footage of four tornado warnings in effect across Southern Oklahoma and North Texas.

509 pm update – four tornado warnings in effect across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Please stay alert!!!

Tornado warnings were issued for several areas, including Garvin, Pontotoc, Murray, Marshall, Johnston, Atoka, Coal and Bryan counties.

The severe weather is now in far Southeastern Oklahoma pushing away.