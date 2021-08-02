One person killed in early morning crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person died in an accident early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash along S.W. 44th and Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a ‘motorized vehicle’ was driving along the road when it was hit by a car.

Officials say the person who was riding the motorized vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died.

Authorities say the motorized vehicle did not have any lights, so it was hard to see that early in the morning.

The driver of the car stayed on scene to speak with officers and did not suffer any injuries in the crash.