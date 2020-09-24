Fire officials: Female child killed in Oklahoma house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one child is dead and several other people were injured following a house explosion in the Oklahoma City metro.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, Oklahoma City and Edmond firefighters were called to a home explosion near N.E. 140th and Midwest Blvd.

Authorities say the explosion could be heard from more than 30 miles away.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized the home had been destroyed.

In all, officials say there were four people inside the home at the time of the explosion.

Three people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and one other person was pronounced dead.

Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, says the victim was a juvenile female.

“This was a fairly large house that exploded, and we don’t know the cause for sure at this point. There were four people, a family; a mom, a dad, and two children. One of the children did not survive and the other three were transported,” Fulkerson said.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the house to explode.

Fulkerson says the investigation will be completed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Officials say three other nearby homes also suffered damage from the explosion.

