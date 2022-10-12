LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Love County.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 32, about one mile west of Marietta.

Officials say a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped along Hwy 32 to turn left into a private drive.

Investigators say a 2018 semi-truck swerved to the left, but still hit the motorcycle. At that point, the truck continued across the center line and hit a 2006 Ford F250 pickup truck.

The tractor portion of the semi-truck overturned a quarter time, ejecting the driver.

All of the drivers were treated and released after suffering injuries.

However, the passenger in the pickup truck, 75-year-old Patsy Riley, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.