One person killed in motorcycle crash in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in Moore.

On Sunday evening, emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident near S.W. 19th and I-35 in Moore.

Police say there were two people riding on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck making a turn.

Officials say the man on the motorcycle passed away at the scene. A female passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

LATEST STORIES: