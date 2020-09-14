One person killed in motorcycle crash in Moore

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in Moore.

On Sunday evening, emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident near S.W. 19th and I-35 in Moore.

Police say there were two people riding on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck making a turn.

Officials say the man on the motorcycle passed away at the scene. A female passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter