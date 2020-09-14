One person killed in motorcycle crash in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead following a motorcycle wreck in Moore.
On Sunday evening, emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident near S.W. 19th and I-35 in Moore.
Police say there were two people riding on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck making a turn.
Officials say the man on the motorcycle passed away at the scene. A female passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
