OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

Family members at the scene tell KFOR the victim is a man in his 40s.

So far, there is no word on any arrests in the case.