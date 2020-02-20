One person killed, one injured in industrial accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Officials say one person is dead following an industrial accident in Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident in the 8300 block of N. I-35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that two people were trapped after a scissor lift tipped over inside a nearby building.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one person was dead and another was seriously injured.

At this point, no other information is being released.