One person killed, one injured in industrial accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Officials say one person is dead following an industrial accident in Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident in the 8300 block of N. I-35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that two people were trapped after a scissor lift tipped over inside a nearby building.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one person was dead and another was seriously injured.

At this point, no other information is being released.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter