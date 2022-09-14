OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were able to rescue a person who was trapped inside a burning building on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire in the 2800 block of N. Ann Arbor.

Dispatchers learned that a duplex was on fire and that one person may still be inside.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from a home.

Immediately, crews were able to go inside and rescue one person who was upstairs. Fortunately, the victim was alert and conscious.

He is being treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Investigators say the fire involved a mattress on the second floor and produced quite a bit of smoke.