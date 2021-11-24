One person shot and killed in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed Wednesday in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The shooting happened near NE 13th Street and Lottie. Police said they were called to a disturbance at the corner store there just after 11 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they located one person with a gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The store owner told KFOR off camera that two people were fighting behind the store when someone started shooting. He said the victim ran inside the store for help, so the owner called 911.

“Crime has no limits,” Quirk said. “It can happen anywhere, any time.”

That victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead just before noon. According to Quirk, it’s not quite clear yet what led up to the shooting.

“Right now, it’s very early in the investigation,” Quirk said. “Our detectives are out here, they’re speaking with witnesses, they’re trying to piece together exactly what occurred.”

“I didn’t know it was a gunshot and then I came out to go to the store and saw police cars, so I realized something happened,” said Brenda Reed, a neighbor that lives nearby the scene and heard the gunshots.

Reed said she has lived in that area for a couple years.

“What’s it been like living over here?” KFOR asked.

“That’s the second death at that store within the last six months,” she said.

Reed said this isn’t the only shooting she has heard in the area.

She said she remembers the early October shooting of an innocent woman, caught in a crossfire, and shot in the face in the same location.

That woman died soon after.

Despite these incidents, Reed said she has no fears about living down there. She said she only has questions.

“Somebody done lost they life,” Reed said. “Somebody’s son, daughter, brother is gone. Why is the question.”

KFOR did see a couple people placed in handcuffs and put into cars, but it’s unclear if they were related to this incident. Police said they have no suspect description and have made no arrests at this time.

KFOR was told there will likely be no updates until after the holiday.

The store owner said he plans to have security at the store starting tomorrow.