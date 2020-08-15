One person shot in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot late Friday night in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police were called at about 11 p.m. to the area of NE 29th and Martin Luther King regarding a shooting.

When police arrived they found one person shot.

Police have not released any further details, including whether a suspect has been indentified.

