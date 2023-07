OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police said one person was shot after an argument in a lounge near NE 23rd Street in Oklahoma City around 8:30pm on Saturday night.

Police said one person pulled out a gun and shot the other in the stomach. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody.

We will have updates on the shooting and the victim’s condition as we get them.