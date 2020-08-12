One person shot in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The shooting occurred at around 10:40 p.m. in an area near SW 46th and Ross.
Police confirmed to KFOR that one person suffered a gunshot wound. However, information about that person’s condition was not provided.
No other confirmed information was provided.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
