One person shot in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot Tuesday night in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around 10:40 p.m. in an area near SW 46th and Ross.

Police confirmed to KFOR that one person suffered a gunshot wound. However, information about that person’s condition was not provided.

No other confirmed information was provided.

