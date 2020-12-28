One person shot in the head Sunday evening in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The search is on for at least two suspects after a man was found shot in the head in the metro.

It happened Sunday evening near Northeast 52nd and MLK.

Police say they were responding to a domestic dispute call in the area when officers heard gunshots.

They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were not able to track down the suspects.

No other details have been released at this time.