One person shot in the head Sunday evening in the metro

Local
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The search is on for at least two suspects after a man was found shot in the head in the metro.

It happened Sunday evening near Northeast 52nd and MLK.

Police say they were responding to a domestic dispute call in the area when officers heard gunshots.

They found the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were not able to track down the suspects.

No other details have been released at this time.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter