SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a Dollar General store.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, police officers and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at a store in the 9800 block of Spencer Jones Road.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that one man had been shot to death.

Investigators say they are looking for two or three suspects in the case.

However, they have not released a description of those suspects.