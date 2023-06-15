OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was rushed to a local hospital after being shot several times in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home near S.E. 44th and Bryant Ave. on a reported shooting.

Investigators learned a man had been shot several times as he was standing in the front yard of his friend’s home.

At this point, officials say they aren’t sure if it was a drive-by shooting or if the suspect walked up to the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.