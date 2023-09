NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) — The Nichols Hills Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at a Bank of America ATM near North Western Avenue and West Wilshire Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

N Western Ave and W Wilshire Blvd. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Oklahoma City Police were called in to assist, and confirmed that EMSA was en route to treat one person who was shot.

This is a developing story.