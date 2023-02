OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police department have confirmed a stabbing near NW 23rd and Meridian concerning a family dispute.

The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

According to Oklahoma City PIO, the suspect’s uncle was the witness on scene so there was some confusion, but say the suspect and victim are not related.

Police officials say the victim is alive and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect is in custody at this time.