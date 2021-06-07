One person stabbed at Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a gas station on Sunday night.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to an argument at a 7-Eleven gas station near N.W. 10th and Western Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the argument spilled into the parking lot and one person was stabbed.

Investigators say the suspect, who has not been identified yet, fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was listed in serious condition but is expected to recover.