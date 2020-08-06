One person stabbed, OKC police called to apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers rushed to Reding Square Apartments at SW 39th and Douglas, Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found that one person had been stabbed.

Police told KFOR that the suspect has not been apprehended.

The victim is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

No further details have been released.

