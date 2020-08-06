One person stabbed, OKC police called to apartment complex

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers rushed to Reding Square Apartments at SW 39th and Douglas, Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found that one person had been stabbed.

Police told KFOR that the suspect has not been apprehended.

The victim is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

No further details have been released.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter