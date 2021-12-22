One person suffers minor injuries from explosion at marijuana grow facility

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Logan County are investigating after a marijuana grow operation went up in flames.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews from Logan County were called to a reported explosion in the 8600 block of E. County Rd. 74.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a metal barn on fire.

Investigators say one person suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

Officials realized the barn contained marijuana plants, and agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics were called to the scene to determine whether the facility was legal.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter