One rescued from N.W. Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2800 block of N.W. 17th St. just after noon on Thursday.

The fire department said they received multiple calls about the fire.

Officials say firefighters rescued one person from the rear of the structure. Another person who was not inside at the time of the fire was also treated on scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.