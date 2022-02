OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was rushed to a hospital after being shot.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near the Supermercados Morelos, located near N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

At this point, authorities have not released any information about a potential suspect.