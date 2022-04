LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was rushed to a hospital after being attacked by dogs in Lincoln County.

Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officials were called to an area northwest of Chandler on a possible body found.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they realized the victim was still alive but had been seriously injured in a dog attack.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say the victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.