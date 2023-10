OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person is being transported to the hospital for severe injuries following a collision on NW 10th Street between Meridian and MacArthur.

NW 10th Street near Meridian. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Oklahoma City Police are not sure if the injured person was the driver or the passenger.

Police have closed 10th St. to traffic near the scene as they continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.