OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after one person was shot at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at the Seminole Ridge Apartments, located near I-240 and S. Santa Fe Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victim was alert when they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, police have not released a description of the suspect in the crime.