One suspect in custody and one in the hospital after a short police chase ends with a water rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a short police chase ended with firefighters having to save a suspect that crashed a stolen truck into a ditch full of water.

“The vehicle was submerged in the water. There was some water in the passenger compartment,” Maj. Andrew McCann with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. “The water was not rising since the rain had stopped.”

One suspect was able to free himself, but the other was trapped inside. Firefighters pulled the trapped suspect out through the back window, and hauled him up a ladder and into a waiting ambulance.

Authorities at the scene where a pickup ended up in a creek following a chase.

All of this happened after police tried to stop the driver just moment earlier. That pursuit only lasted about a mile before the driver crashed into the ditch near SW 15th and Portland.

“They found a substantial amount of methamphetamine on one of the suspects during the search after the arrest,” Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR. “The second one was transported to an area hospital where he is still receiving treatment.”

