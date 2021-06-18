One suspect in Oklahoma child pornography investigation receives Life +20 years after pleading guilty

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the suspects in a 2020 child pornography case has pleaded guilty in Oklahoma County Court.

Joseph Allan Rogers II, 29, plead guilty 3 counts of Indecent or Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16, 3 counts of Manufacturing Child Pornography, 1 count of Distributing Child Pornography, 1 count of Aggravated Possession of Obscene Materials involving the Participation of Minors Under the Age of 18, and 1 count of Beastiality.

Joseph Allan Rogers II photo provided by OSBI

He received a sentence of Life plus 20 years.

Rogers’ wife, 27-year-old Cherokee White is also facing multiple charges in this case.

Cherokee White photo provided by OSBI

White was arrested on June 4, 2020, and is facing 1 charge of Lewd, Indecent or Lewd Acts with a Child Under 16, 1 count of Manufacturing Child Pornography and 1 count of Beastiality.

This investigation began in January 2020 after Virginian authorities informed the OSBI about images that were tracked to the Jones, Oklahoma area.

During the investigation, OSBI agents determined the images were of a 14-month-old child and were taken in November 2018.

That led to arrest Joseph Rogers on May 29, 2020, a family member of the baby.

Electronics seized after Rogers’ arrest revealed both Rogers and White had committed sexual crimes against the child.

Additionally, it was discovered the pair were violating a pet.

White’s court date is set for later this year.