OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is still on the run after a police chase early Monday morning near Nicoma Park.

Officials say it all started as a traffic stop by Nicoma Park police.

However, the driver took off and led officers on a chase throughout the metro. Eventually, the driver crashed near N. Air Depot Blvd. and N.E. 63rd St.

The driver was able to escape, but the passenger was taken into custody.

Initial reports indicate the truck was stolen on Halloween.