OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was taken to a local hospital and another was taken into custody following a crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

Investigators say a suspected drunk driver hit a street bench before crashing into a pole.

Officials say a passenger inside the vehicle had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver was taken into custody.